The Rainbow District School Board has released the names of the individuals who have applied for the vacant trustee's position — including one woman who has been banned from board property.

Thirteen names are now posted on the English public school board's website.

The spot was previously held by Tyler Campbell, who stepped down in December.

Among the applicants is Anita Gibson, who was the runner up to Campbell in the last school board election.

Since 2012, Gibson and her husband have been banned from the board office and all Rainbow high schools, due to a conflict with Campbell.

The eight remaining trustees will appoint one of the applicants to the vacancy at the board meeting March 21, with the new trustee sworn in March 29.