Those involved in getting the Anishinabek Education System ready for roll-out in Ontario have a lot to do before the April 1 target date.

Last August the Anishinabek Nation signed an agreement with the province to create its own education system.

The accord, titled Bill C-61, is the largest self-governing document in Canada, and will allow Anishinabek communities to take control of education funding, and decide what is taught to students between junior kindergarten and Grade 12.

The Kinoomaadziwin Education Body (KEB) was established soon after the deal was signed.

KEB is a central place for regional education councils and for 23 participating First Nations.

'Difficult' to compare education systems

Kelly Crawford, the director of education for the KEB said it is difficult to compare the envisioned system to provincial systems already in place.

"If the 23 participating First Nations and their regional education councils decide 'you know what, these are our priorities, let's just say our first priority is language, then our goal is to support that and make those opportunities available at the regional level, and then at the community level," Crawford said.

"Often times people say there's like these two worlds...I'm walking in these two worlds. We want our students to be able to do that," Crawford said.

"We want them to really understand their roles and responsibilities as they walk on this land, and be able to really have a community-based approach to education, because that's how it always was," she added.

Each community has to have their own education laws developed by April 1. Once laws are in place, negotiations on transfer payments between the KEB and province will begin.