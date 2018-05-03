Skip to Main Content
Animal cruelty being investigating after cats left in tote bin

Notifications

Animal cruelty being investigating after cats left in tote bin

Police in Elliot Lake are investigating after a bin of cats, many in medical distress, was discovered earlier this week. Four adults cats and seven kittens were left on Tuesday inside a plastic tote bin, with the lid on.

Several of the animals were dead, remainder are in care of animal shelter

CBC News ·
OSPCA is investigating the alleged abuse of dogs at a dog sledding company based in Etobicoke. (Ontario SPCA)

Provincial police are investigating a case of animal cruelty near Elliot Lake after a box of cats was found, including several that were deceased.

OPP say four cats and seven kittens were found on Tuesday in a plastic tote bin with the lid on it. The bin was beside a garbage bin on Stanrock Road, about ten kilometres north of the city of Elliot Lake.

"Being that it was a pretty hot day on that May 1st and the lid was securely fastened on the tote bin, the cats were not in very good health at all," Constable Phil Young said.

The animals needed immediate medical attention. Young said one of the kittens was dead when police found them. Several others died later. 

The OPP's Scenes of Crime Officer, the Forensic Identification Services and the Sault Ste. Marie Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are all helping with the investigation.

Young said the bin will be analyzed for evidence. The rest of the cats remain in the care of an animal shelter in Elliot Lake.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us