Provincial police are investigating a case of animal cruelty near Elliot Lake after a box of cats was found, including several that were deceased.

OPP say four cats and seven kittens were found on Tuesday in a plastic tote bin with the lid on it. The bin was beside a garbage bin on Stanrock Road, about ten kilometres north of the city of Elliot Lake.

"Being that it was a pretty hot day on that May 1st and the lid was securely fastened on the tote bin, the cats were not in very good health at all," Constable Phil Young said.

The animals needed immediate medical attention. Young said one of the kittens was dead when police found them. Several others died later.

The OPP's Scenes of Crime Officer, the Forensic Identification Services and the Sault Ste. Marie Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals are all helping with the investigation.

Young said the bin will be analyzed for evidence. The rest of the cats remain in the care of an animal shelter in Elliot Lake.