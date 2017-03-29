Connie Metayer, a 61-year-old Sudbury woman, has been found guilty of four counts of animal cruelty according to the Ontario SPCA.

In a release today, the SPCA said it executed a search warrant at a rural property on May 14, 2014 where they found 20 Border Collies and Border Collie-type dogs, along with six puppies, living in "deplorable" conditions.

The SPCA added that garbage and debris were strewn about the property, with feces throughout the dwelling.

SPCA officers witnessed dogs repeatedly, and without any apparent provocation, engage in fights amongst themselves.

Several dogs were also found with fresh and old fight wounds, matted fur, and were severely unkempt. Other were limping.

Only visible food for dogs was decaying scraps of meat

Officers noted that the animals did not have access to clean water and the only source of food seen on the property was decaying scraps of meat.

Shelter consisted of two temporary "car port" type structures and access underneath the dwelling on the property.

At the recommendation of the on-site veterinarian, the dogs were removed from the property. All 26 have since been adopted.

The dogs' owner was sentenced in a Sudbury court to two years probation and received a lifetime prohibition from owning more than one dog at any one time.

Any dog in her care must also be taken to a veterinarian annually.