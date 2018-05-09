Temiskaming OPP investigates death after altercation
Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway, following the death of a man in Temiskaming Shores.
On Tuesday, police were called to an altercation on McCamus Avenue.
Police say one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The also report a second man is dead.
OPP say there is no public safety concern at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.