Temiskaming OPP investigates death after altercation

Temiskaming OPP investigates death after altercation

Ontario Provincial Police say an investigation is underway, following the death of a man in Temiskaming Shores.
On Tuesday, police were called to an altercation on McCamus Avenue.

Police say one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital. The also report a second man is dead.

OPP say there is no public safety concern at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

