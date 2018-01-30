

Fifty-seven full-time professors and librarians at Algoma University in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., have voted 84 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

They would prefer to avoid a strike, says president of OPSEU Local 685, Henry Hornstein.

The union has filed for conciliation and a tentative date has been set.

Hornstein says bargaining broke down Dec.15th, after the employer tabled proposals with demands such as increased teaching loads.

He adds the proposals would keep the average salaries of faculty members at the bottom of northern Ontario universities.

"These proposals threaten the future of Algoma," says Hornstein. "They are totally inconsistent with our academic mission to provide research-based teaching and learning opportunities for our students."

"And they will make it impossible to attract and retain quality faculty for our students."