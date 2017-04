Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 129 did double duty as a runway Wednesday.

On April 12 at approximately 8:20 p.m. the OPP's Superior East (Chapleau) Detachment responded to an emergency landing of a small ultralight aircraft on Highway 129, 27 kilometres south of the town of Chapleau, Ont., OPP said in a news release.

There was no collision and no injuries to the lone pilot, OPP said.

The plane had left West Parry Sound en route to Wawa.

Transport Canada was notified and is investigating.