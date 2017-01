The empty chip bags and pop cans laying around as the Sudbury Game Design Challenge hits the half way point suggest a lot of work has been done on 14 original northern Ontario video games.

But the competitors trying to make a game in 48 hours, say there is still a lot of work to do.

And a lot of that work, involves playing the games. They call it testing.

Have a listen to episode four of Ahead of the Game and find out more: