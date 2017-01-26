After 48 hours of writing code, painting polar bears, recording screaming sounds, eating all manner of junk food, sleeping under desks and worrying about what bugs might pop up, there was nothing left to do at the end of the Sudbury Game Design Challenge but play video games.

The 14 teams who spent their weekend inside the Norcat building in Sudbury, Ont. wrapped up the competition by presenting their games to their fellow competitors.

That meant getting to play those games on a big screen.

But the moments before that were filled with tension for some, who tinkered with their creations until the last minute and were uploading their files right before the deadline.

To hear what that sounded like, have a listen to the final episode of Ahead of the Game: