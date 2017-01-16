The Sudbury Game Design Challenge is about making a video game from scratch in 48 hours. But it started with a different challenge.

The 14 teams were each given a handful of Lego blocks with words on them. They had to trade and scrounge to string words together that sounded like a video game they could actually make. And that people might actually want to play.

This was a serious decision.

Teams who were giggling at their strange game name on Friday afternoon, could be seriously regretting it approaching the deadline Sunday afternoon when trying to turn those words into hundreds of lines of code that made music and art work move around on screen.

Here's what it sounded like when titles like Pothole: The Game and SNO Lab Trial 2200 A.D. were born.