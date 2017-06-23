The Sudbury & District Health Unit has issued a drinking water advisory effective immediately for residents who take their drinking water directly from Long Lake.

The drinking water advisory is being issued as a precaution following a spill of hydraulic fluid into the Dew Drop Road area of Long Lake, said Burgess Hawkins, the manager of the environmental health division at the health unit.

The Ministry of Environment is currently on site. The spill happened when the hydraulic line on a trailer being used in the area broke said Hawkins. Fifteen litre of fluid has spilled.

People who take their water directly from the lake should not use it for:

drinking; making juice, infant formula, ice or cooking

washing uncooked fruits and vegetables

brushing teeth.

Boiling the water will not make it safe for drinking. The health unit advises residents use bottled water.

Bottled water used for making infant formula must still be boiled.

The Sudbury & District Health Unit will advise residents when it is safe to resume consumption of the water.

For other residents of Long Lake please continue to monitor the area around your intake. If you see a hydrocarbon sheen (oily film) in the vicinity of your intake do not use the water until the sheen has gone.

For more information you can contact the Sudbury & District Health Unit at 705-522-9200, ext. 398 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200) or visit www.sdhu.com.