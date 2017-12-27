For the past three years, Lynne Lessard has driven Karol Beasley around to her appointments, volunteer work and fitness classes.

"This woman is amazing" Lessard said.

On March 27th, 2010, Beasley's life changed drastically.

She was driving around Elmvale, Ont. to find a house to buy with her sister as she was about to retire. She got out of her car when she was struck by another vehicle and was airlifted to hospital in Toronto.

Beasley spent eight months in hospital, three weeks in an a coma and a year in a wheelchair.

Staying strong

She says she doesn't remember much from that time.

"For me if feels like there is a part of my life missing and that kind of makes me fee like there is something wrong with me," she said.

When she was in hospital, they told her daughter that they were going to take her off life support and her daughter refused.

Not long after, her granddaughter came to visit and that is when Beasley started petting her fingers and they knew that she was there.

She did sustain a traumatic brain injury. But Beasley says she doesn't like to think of it that way. She refers to it as a mishap in her life.

"Yes it happened, but somehow it bothers me to think of it as a brain injury," she said.

Not slowing down

And she won't let that get in her way.

"My motto is you gotta stay in shape," she said.

Beasley goes to physio each week and does yoga three times a week. She volunteers at the library, the YMCA and a retirement home.

Lynne Lessard says she has a hard time keeping up with Beasley.

"She keeps me on my toes and I love it....she is motivating me and inspiring me to stay fit and health and truck on, whether you are storming bad weather or it is sunny," she says.

As for Beasley, she makes the most of every day she has.

"I'm glad to be in the condition I'm in. I'm lucky to have lived through the accident," she said.

"Don't give up on yourself, if you think you can do it, it you have faith in yourself, that counts for a lot."