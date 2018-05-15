Access2all working to eliminate barriers one ramp at a time
Accessibility group founders working to create ‘a world that is barrier free’
Another business in Greater Sudbury now has a customized ramp, allowing people with mobility issues easier access.
On Tuesday, a ramp was unveiled at Bitter Bills Ice Cream Parlour in Val Caron. It's part of an initiative by the Access2all group, a non-profit that works to remove barriers.
The group works with students across the community to educate them and get them involved in accessibility issues.
Students at École Jean Paul II worked with the group on this particular ramp. Students did an accessibility audit of their community. Cambrian College carpentry students worked with members of the Carpenters Local 2486 to build the ramp. Local stores donated the materials.
"Our vision is to create a world that is barrier free," Access2all co-founders, Dan Lebrun and Nadine Law said.
"We believe every human has the inherent right to access any space despite ability and without discrimination. Our mission is to eliminate the barrier in our built environment by providing businesses and stores with a portable access ramp."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.