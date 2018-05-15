Another business in Greater Sudbury now has a customized ramp, allowing people with mobility issues easier access.

On Tuesday, a ramp was unveiled at Bitter Bills Ice Cream Parlour in Val Caron. It's part of an initiative by the Access2all group, a non-profit that works to remove barriers.

The group works with students across the community to educate them and get them involved in accessibility issues.

Students at École Jean Paul II worked with the group on this particular ramp. Students did an accessibility audit of their community. Cambrian College carpentry students worked with members of the Carpenters Local 2486 to build the ramp. Local stores donated the materials.

"Our vision is to create a world that is barrier free," Access2all co-founders, Dan Lebrun and Nadine Law said.

"We believe every human has the inherent right to access any space despite ability and without discrimination. Our mission is to eliminate the barrier in our built environment by providing businesses and stores with a portable access ramp."