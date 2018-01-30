The Ontario SPCA is continuing to investigate after eight domestic rabbits were abandoned in a North Bay forest earlier this month, two of them decapitated.

SPCA Investigator Nicole Driscoll said the rabbits were initially reported by a family near Duchesnay Falls. Three of the rabbits later died, while the remaining three have been adopted into new homes.

Driscoll said the two rabbits that were found dead have been examined by a veterinarian.

"It appears that the heads were removed post-mortem, and it does not appear it was done by an animal," she said.

One of the surviving rabbits also required surgery for severe eye damage. A GoFund Me page to help pay for the surgery has since reached its goal and the rabbit is doing well, according to a local animal rescue Facebook group.

Patches the rabbit is recovering after eye surgery, according to a local animal rescue Facebook group. (Buster's page - Helping North Bay pets get home/Facebook)

SPCA asking for public's help

Driscoll suspects the rabbits were dumped by someone unable or unwilling to care for them, and said it's always disturbing when animals are abandoned.

"There's alternate options if you're unable to continue the proper care for your animals," she said.

"Obviously re-homing them on your own, or reaching out to our facility, or any animal rescue facility or welfare agency. Dumping them is obviously not the appropriate solution."

Driscoll said members of the public with information about the case should contact the North Bay Humane Society.

A necropsy — or animal autopsy — will be conducted if there are any positive leads on the case, and any person found responsible could face charges under the Criminal Code of Canada or the Ontario SPCA Act.