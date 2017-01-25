Conservation officers found "hundreds" of rotting fish in abandoned gill nets on Lake Superior, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry said in a release today.

On January 19, officers responded to a call of nets set in the Montreal River area. They found the nets, which contained walleye, whitefish, lake trout, rainbow trout, and salmon.

A number of nets were still set, the ministry said, and actively fishing at the time of removal. The nets were marked with yellow plastic jugs on each end.

The ministry estimates that the nets had been left unattended for well over a month.

Area where MNRF officers found abandoned gill nets. (Google Maps)

Since November 2015, officers have responded to eight reports of abandoned nets in eastern Lake Superior and the western portion of the North Channel on Lake Huron.

During the investigation of these reports, officers removed over seven kilometres of abandoned gill nets containing thousands of kilograms of rotting fish.

The Ministry is looking for information that will help identify the owners of the nets, and encourages anyone with information to contact the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time.