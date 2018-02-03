Cheez Whiz, Velveeta and Tang — if you recognize these foods, you may have grown up or lived through the 1970s.

As CBC Sudbury marks 40 years on the air in northeastern Ontario, we've decided to take a look back at food trends over the last four decades.

Tammy Cheguis, a dietitian with Public Health Sudbury and District, says pasta dishes started to get popular in that era.

"Things like pasta carbonara, pasta primavera, fettuccine alfredo," she said.

"The milk calendar that year had noodles romanoff as one of the recipes in it."

Cheguis says other trending foods at that time included fondue, French cuisine and a variety of desserts, including carrot cake, Black Forest Cake and Baked Alaska.

