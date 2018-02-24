Police in central Ontario are investigating the suspicious deaths of four adults in Ryerson Township, approximately 100 km south of North Bay, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police's Almaguin Highlands Detachment responded to a 911 call for assistance at 7:30 p.m. Friday. When on scene, officers found two males and two females at a home with obvious signs of trauma.

The Criminal Investigations Branch of the OPP is now leading the investigation into the deaths.

Sgt. Carlo Berardi tells CBC News officers are still working to confirm the identities of the victims. He added police are still investigating when and how the victims died.

Berardi says the investigation is ongoing but investigators believe there isn't a threat to public safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Tips are also being accepted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).