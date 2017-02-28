The Algoma District School Board says Elliot Lake Secondary School will be open Tuesday, but in a “hold and secure” state. (Google Streetview)

A second bomb threat was directed at the English-language public high school in Elliot Lake, Ont., according to education officials in northeastern Ontario, but the school will be open Tuesday — albeit with extra restrictions.

In a written release issued early Tuesday morning, officials with the Algoma District School Board said that the school received a second bomb threat Monday evening.

It follows a threat that was called in Monday morning that closed the school for the day.

Classes will resume Tuesday, the board said, although the building will be in a "hold and secure" state, meaning that all exterior doors will be locked and all traffic in and out of the school will be through the main entrance only.

Ontario Provincial Police conducted a "thorough search" of the building Monday, the board said, adding that police would remain at the school Tuesday "for monitoring and for the safety of students and staff."