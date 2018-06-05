Skip to Main Content
Dave and Craig Zelenski identified as deceased near Gogama

Notifications

Dave and Craig Zelenski identified as deceased near Gogama

Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Hamilton are dead after a ‘marine-related incident on Monday.

Officers say alcohol was a factor and life jackets were not worn

CBC News ·
OPP say an investigation is underway after two Hamilton men died in northeastern Ontario. (File photo/CBC)

Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Hamilton are dead after a 'marine-related incident on Monday.

Police say the two deceased and an empty vessel were found next to Dead Horse Island, which is about 60 kilometers southwest of Gogama, Ont.

Police say the two men have been identified as Dave Zelinski, 58 and Craig Zelinski, 55, both of Hamilton.

Officers say alcohol was a factor and neither man was wearing a life jacket.

A post mortem is scheduled for Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us