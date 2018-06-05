Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Hamilton are dead after a 'marine-related incident on Monday.

Police say the two deceased and an empty vessel were found next to Dead Horse Island, which is about 60 kilometers southwest of Gogama, Ont.

Police say the two men have been identified as Dave Zelinski, 58 and Craig Zelinski, 55, both of Hamilton.

Officers say alcohol was a factor and neither man was wearing a life jacket.

A post mortem is scheduled for Wednesday. An investigation is ongoing.