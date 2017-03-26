A low-pressure system approaching Nova Scotia from the west will bring snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain along parts of the coast Monday night.
Environment Canada released a special weather statement Sunday afternoon for Digby, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne and Yarmouth counties.
The national forecaster said the special weather statement may be upgraded to a freezing rain warning for the southwestern region, depending on how the system pans out.
"The public is advised to monitor updated forecasts in the event a freezing rain warning may be issued," the statement said.