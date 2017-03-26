A low-pressure system approaching Nova Scotia from the west will bring snow, ice pellets, freezing rain and rain along parts of the coast Monday night. 

Special Weather Statement

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the area in grey. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada released a special weather statement Sunday afternoon for Digby, Lunenburg, Queens, Shelburne  and Yarmouth counties.

The national forecaster said the special weather statement may be upgraded to a freezing rain warning for the southwestern region, depending on how the system pans out.

"The public is advised to monitor updated forecasts in the event a freezing rain warning may be issued," the statement said.