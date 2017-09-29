A 14-year-old boy is facing weapons charges after police seized a BB gun from a student locker at the E.D. Feehan Catholic High School in Saskatoon Friday morning.

The school was put into lockdown after police received a report of a youth with a firearm at the school on the 400 block of Avenue M North at about 10:20 a.m. CST.

The teen was arrested without incident and has been charged with carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public. He is scheduled to appear in front of a justice of the peace Friday evening.

The lockdown has since been lifted and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools said classes have resumed as normal.

Nobody was injured during the incident.