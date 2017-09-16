A thousand people — including students, teachers, and community members — walked the road in front of Yorkton Regional High School Thursday to commemorate national hero Terry Fox and another, lesser-known young man close to their hearts.

Chad Young, who was a student at the high school, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma as a teenager — just like Terry Fox — and, like Fox, he lost one of his legs to the disease.

He died Feb. 10 at the age of 17.

Young led the 2016 Terry Fox run in the Saskatchewan city from his wheelchair. His brother, Ben, pushed him for most of the walk.

About a thousand people, mostly students, participated in the annual Terry Fox run at Yorkton Regional High School on Thursday. (Facebook/YPFFA Firefighters)

"He was very light-hearted and very happy, always telling jokes and always making me smile. He was such a fighter," said Ben Young

"Even right to the very end, there was no quit."

This year's Terry Fox run in Yorkton takes place on Sunday.

'It's kind of a big deal around here'

Teacher Robbie Sharpe will never forget the 2016 Terry Fox Run.

"Fred Fox, Terry's brother, he came down and we walked with Chad," said Sharpe.

'We had a football game and we brought Chad in a helicopter, and dropped him right in the middle of the field. He does the opening kickoff with one leg, kicks it to Fred Fox.' - Teacher Robbie Sharpe, describing Yorkton High's 2016 Terry Fox events

"We had a football game, and we brought Chad in a helicopter, and dropped him right in the middle of the field. He does the opening kickoff with one leg, kicks it to Fred Fox."

Chad Young was in remission when he led the 2016 walk.

This year, his brother and cousin walked in his place.

"It's pretty emotional around here," said Sharpe.

"We had the fire department lead the way and take us down the street," he said. "It's kind of a big deal around here for us."

Students from Yorkton Regional High School wore orange — the school's team colour — for the walk, and carried an orange banner.

Ben Young led his school, carrying an umbrella his brother had been given a year earlier.

"A teacher gave me that umbrella just to carry around. It was just another little thing that goes a long way, you know?"