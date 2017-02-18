The teen who led the Terry Fox run in Yorkton, Sask., last September alongside Fox's brother will be laid to rest Saturday.

Chad Young passed away on Feb. 10 at the age of 17. He had osteosarcoma — the same cancer Terry Fox had.

Chad Young lost his leg to cancer in January 2016. (Submitted by Chad Young)

The teen, who lived on a farm near Bredenbury, found out he had cancer in August 2015 following a dirt bike accident. It was while he was at the hospital that he told his doctor about a lump on the back of his pelvis.

Young began chemotherapy right away and was sent to a Toronto hospital in January 2016 to have his left leg amputated.

When he spoke to CBC Radio's Morning Edition in September prior to the Terry Fox run, all of his scans had been clean since July.

Young's obituary said his funeral is being held at 1 p.m. CST at Yorkton's Gallagher Centre.