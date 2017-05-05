The provincial Opposition is worried about a lack of pediatric surgeons in Saskatoon, especially in light of the impending opening of the Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan in two years.

Right now, there are only two surgeons specializing in pediatrics in Saskatoon and Regina. Both cities need three pediatric surgeons to fully staff a rotation.

That means children are sent out of the city for treatment if a surgeon isn't available for treatment.

"The reality is, we have a $300-million facility, where we may not have the folks there to staff it properly," Opposition Health Critic Danielle Chartier told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning. "We don't have enough pediatric surgeons in our largest health region where we're building a hospital."

The main issue at play is recruitment. Speaking at the province's Human Services Committee last week, the deputy health minister said a perceived lack of patients has hindered recruitment efforts.

"The real challenge — and it's the same in Regina — is that the volumes aren't there for pediatric general surgeons to maintain their skills," said deputy health minister Max Hendricks. "I think we have had some challenges, you know, keeping three and keeping them busy."

While the current model has an adult general surgeon providing coverage while the pediatric specialists are away, many general surgeons aren't comfortable operating on children, as they don't have the specialist training.

However, the province's health minister is confident that a third pediatric surgeon will be recruited by the time the Children's Hospital opens in two years.

"Our officials tell me they're very hopeful, based on the very good success we've had in recruiting other positions, they're hopeful that we'll be able to recruit as per the plan," said Health Minister Jim Reiter.

Reiter said right now, children are only transferred out of the province in very specialized cases, such as cardiac surgery.

Saskatchewan has fewer pediatricians per capita than any other province except New Brunswick, which has no children's hospital.

Saskatchewan has 61 general pediatricians. Meanwhile, Manitoba has 110 and Alberta has 343, according to the Canadian Medical Association's 2015 report.

As well, pediatricians continue to be the lowest-paid doctors in the province, according to the latest figures from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Health.

Their average gross payment of $193,600 per year is less than half of that of their fellow specialists. It's only a fraction of the $1.15 million earned by the average ophthalmologist, with one topping the chart at more than $2.3 million.

The Children's Hospital of Saskatchewan is set to open in 2019.