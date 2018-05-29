Join CBC for a live Q&A on World MS Day

May 30 is World MS Day, which aims to raise awareness and campaign for everyone affected by multiple sclerosis.

CBC Saskatoon and CBC Saskatchewan are marking the day by taking up your questions about MS with a researcher and the MS Society of Canada.

The live Q&A will take place on Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. CST on the CBC Saskatchewan and CBC Saskatoon Facebook pages. You can type your question into the comments of the live video and they will be put to the guests.

One of those guests is Dr. Michael Levin, the University of Saskatchewan's MS research chair. Part of Levin's current research includes looking at blood samples to try to piece together the reason why multiple sclerosis is so prevalent in Canada's Prairies.

Also joining the live Q&A is Erin Kuan, president of the Manitoba and Saskatchewan divisions of the ‎Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada. Not only does the organization raise awareness for MS, it raises money for research and provides support and services to patients.

According to the World MS Day website, there are 2.3 million people worldwide who have MS.

The theme of this year's World MS Day is research.