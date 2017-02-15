The provincial government said it believes illegal dumping is to blame for an oil spill near the city of Lloydminster, Sask.

On Tuesday afternoon, city crews were called to a report of spilled crude oil near the city's wastewater treatment plant.

The province believes a tanker trailer dumped around 2,000 litres of heavy crude into a ditch that flows into a storm channel.

The area has been contained with sandbags, and a vacuum truck and steamer truck are being used to remove the oil. It is expected the area will be cleaned up in the next two days.

The province believes there is no threat to the water treatment plant or any water supplies. The Ministry of Environment will be investigating.