A 21-year-old woman pleaded guilty Monday to killing 18-year-old Brittney Gargol, who was found fatally injured on the outskirts of Saskatoon in 2015.

Cheyenne Rose Antoine was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter inside a Saskatoon courtroom on Monday.

Her sentencing hearing is now underway.

Brittney Gargol. (Facebook)

The teenager was found gravely injured near Cedar Villa Estates on the outskirts of Saskatoon on March 25, 2015.

Her death was soon declared a homicide, but it took nearly two years for police to lay charges.

20-year-old Cheyanne Antoine has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Brittney Gargol. (Saskatoon Police Service)

Hours before Gargol was found, she posed with Antoine in a photograph posted on Facebook.

Friends said Gargol was attending Nutana Collegiate and was working at Vern's Pizza and the German Cultural Centre at the time of her death.

Friends and family say the teenager loved being outdoors and activities such as snowboarding and camping.

