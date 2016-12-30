A woman is dead after a vehicle rollover on the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation in the early hours of Friday morning.

The accident occurred at about 1 a.m. CST on a grid road near Highway 212, about 90 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The 34-year-old female passenger was taken to hospital in Saskatoon but died from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 34-year-old man, was treated at the scene for what were described as minor injuries.

Both individuals are from the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation.

Rosthern RCMP said they are investigating the crash with a collision reconstructionist.