RCMP are releasing few details on the death of a 46-year-old woman at the Indian Head detachment this weekend.

The woman was in the detachment's cell area at the time. Police called paramedics, but the woman was pronounced dead at Indian Head Hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The Regina Police Service has been brought in to conduct an independent investigation into how the woman died. Police are calling the incident a sudden death.

The Ministry of Justice has been asked to appoint an independent observer. The Regina Police Service will report the results of their investigation to the province.

The name of the woman is not being released.