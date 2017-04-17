A Moose Jaw woman has been charged with assault after a man was hit by a vehicle.

On Sunday night, police investigated a call about a man and woman fighting.

When they arrived, they heard from eyewitnesses that a man had been hit with an automobile, and the driver fled the scene. Police learned that the two knew each other.

The man was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The woman was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

She was granted bail and will return to court at a later date.