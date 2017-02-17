Saskatchewan might be experiencing warmer temperatures but hazardous winter weather conditions are continuing in northern parts of the province on Friday.

Environment Canada issued a freezing rain warning for Southend, Brabant Lake and Kinoosao in northeast Saskatchewan.

A low-pressure centre was expected to bring rain and patchy freezing rain, making roads and other surfaces slippery in those areas.

The weather service also issued a winter storm warning for Wollaston Lake and Collins Bay on Friday.

The same low-pressure system was expected to bring rain and freezing rain to those areas in the morning, changing to heavy snow late in the day.

Environment Canada predicted between 10 and 15 centimetres of snow would fall through Saturday.