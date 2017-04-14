Saskatchewan's living skies lit up as winter storms crossed the province early Friday morning.

Power outages followed a thunderstorm that reached Regina overnight, causing blackouts in various neighbourhoods. Social media users also reported storms near Melville and Canora, Sask.

SaskPower was still trying to return power to numerous Regina neighbourhoods after 10 a.m. CST Friday morning.

Outages also hit some rural areas, including Prongua, Sweetgrass First Nation, Parkside, Pierceland, Goodsoil, Meadow Lake and Chitek Lake.

Low-pressure system bringing winter weather

The return of winter weather after a period of spring conditions in some parts of Saskatchewan is due to an intense low-pressure system in southern Saskatchewan.

The storm is expected to bring up to 35 centimetres of snow to central and northern parts of the province by Saturday.

Environment Canada said there was also a possibility of up to 45 centimetres in localized areas.

I think this thunder almost took out my windows a few times in the last 5 minutes near Melville. Crazy stuff! #skstorm — @SeanSchofer

With statutory holidays making it a busy travel weekend, drivers are being warned about hazardous winter conditions, particularly in the area south of Key Lake.

The weather service said Saskatchewan residents should consider postponing non-essential travel in affected areas until conditions improve.

The snow is expected to taper off on Saturday.

Here is a few short clips of the sheet lightning and constant rolling thunder at 2:30am in Regina #skstorm https://t.co/oYdN04JVDb — @jaredmysko

Winter storm warnings

Winter storm warnings were in place for the following regions on Friday morning:

Cree Lake, Key Lake.

Southend, Brabant Lake, Kinoosao.

Île à la Crosse, Buffalo Narrows, Beauval.

La Ronge, Prince Albert Nationa Park, Narrow Hills Provincial Park.

Pelican Narrows, Cumberland House, Creighton.

La Loche, Clearwater River Provincial Park, Cluff Lake.

Snowfall warnings

Snowfall warnings were in place for the following areas Friday morning:

City of Lloydminster, Sask.

The Battlefords, Unity, Maidstone, St. Walburg.