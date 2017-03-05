A major winter storm is headed towards Saskatchewan, prompting Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Regina and southeastern parts of the province.

It is forecasting a "high impact" storm for many areas and warned the public to monitor forecasts and warnings as the system develops. It added that travel would become hazardous in affected areas.

Heavy snow is expected to fall in southeastern regions on Monday as a storm system developing over the western United States intensifies on its path east to Ontario.

Environment Canada said there was still some uncertainty about the exact track and intensity of the storm system, overall snowfall amounts and the type of precipitation it will bring.

The storm is also expected to bring rain or freezing rain to the Red River Valley and east of Lake Winnipeg on Monday, before changing over to snow later in the day.

Environment Canada said snowfall totals from the system would range from 5 centimetres in southeast Manitoba to 30 cm or more in a large swath from the Manitoba and Saskatchewan border and farther east.

The weather service predicts winds will increase on Monday into Monday night, with areas of blowing snow and poor visibility in open areas.

Sunday snowfall

Snow was also falling in Saskatoon Sunday morning, and the city administration was warning drivers to be cautious behind the wheel. Between 5 and 10 cm was expected to fall during the day, and another 2 cm overnight.

Some flurries and a risk of freezing rain were in the forecast for Regina Sunday morning, with the risk of freezing rain returning after midnight. Environment Canada predicted snow and blowing snow would arrive in the city on Monday.

Drivers were also being asked to avoid the Maple Creek area Sunday morning. Travel was not recommended at that time due to road conditions that included icy or slippery sections, swirling snow, reduced visibility, heavy snow, loose snow, snow drifts, swirling snow and fog.

Special weather statements

A special weather statement is in effect for the following regions:

Carlyle, Oxbow, Carnduff, Bienfait and Stoughton.

City of Regina.

Estevan, Weyburn, Radville and Milestone.

Fort Qu'Appelle, Indian Head, Lumsden and Pilot Butte.

Hudson Bay and Porcupine Plain.

Humboldt, Wynyard, Wadena, Lanigan and Foam Lake.

Kamsack, Canora and Preeceville.

Moosomin, Grenfell, Kipling and Wawota.

Yorkton, Melville and Esterhazy.

Environment Canada advises the people in the affected areas to be on the lookout for adverse weather conditions and take necessary safety precautions.

​For more information and updates visit the Environment Canada website.