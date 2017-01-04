It's always nice to get some fresh air during a lunch break, but waking up in one of the coldest places in Canada on Tuesday — Saskatoon was –40 with wind chill — dissuaded most of the regular crew of noon-hour walkers, joggers and cyclists.

I admit the treadmill looked tempting but I decided to give the frigid outdoors a try. My mother, Judy, one of the world's top masters runners, never lets a bit of cold get in the way of her run.

So, I covered every bit of skin except my eyes and headed out. I was rewarded with a tour of the hoar-frost-covered banks of the South Saskatchewan River, and snapped some shots along the way.

Nearly everything in sight was a shade of white or grey. The first colours that did appear — the red of a railing near the Prairie Lily riverboat launch — jumped out at me.

Then it was down Spadina Crescent and on to the weir.

Giant ice blocks tumbled over the waterfall.

It created a long stretch of steaming, open water where dozens of ducks and other birds swam.

Running over to the Circle Drive Bridge, the sunken walkway was nearly at water level. The noise of cars above was drowned out by the running river and the ice beginning to form and break apart on the bridge's pillars.

The next great burst of colour came on the far side of the bridge, where a mural by Saskatoon Community Youth Arts Programming is displayed.

Heading under the CPR Bridge, the trees on both sides formed a canopy for passersby.

The crashing of the weir ice was even louder and more dramatic on the east bank of the river.

That's where a brilliant burst of red emerged on the lower trail: A snowshoer blissfully making her way southward.

Back on the top of the east bank, the power of the University of Saskatchewan statue park seemed magnified in the bleak landscape.

Going by the Diefenbaker Canada Centre, I noticed someone had taken the time to sweep the area around the headstones for the former prime minister and his wife.

It was time to head back downtown as my legs fatigued, my hands froze and my cellphone required constant warming inside my gloves. First, I went under the University Bridge.

Then it was up and over the bridge with downtown in sight.

At my destination, the statue of Canada's first Ukrainian governor general, Ray Hnatyshyn, adorned with a colourful scarf, welcomed me back.