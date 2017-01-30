Jay Brown thinks winter camping is a great "opportunity to beat the Saskatchewan winter bogeyman."

Brown took this selfie on a recent winter trip into the backcountry of northern Saskatchewan. (Submitted by Jay Brown)

Also known as the Sask Hiker, Brown has started a blog to share his insight on the activity, teaching readers the secrets of winter camping to help them get outside in the cold and beat the blues.

The self-described avid outdoorsman and hiker, who is continually looking for the next adventure, said that we often view winter as "this unstoppable force." But Brown said that with some basic skills, any camper can defeat the frigid season.

"Winter camping is a logistical challenge," he told CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

You will need more gear if you plan to venture out in the cold, he said — things like a warm sleeping bag, a thicker mattress and more food. The other challenge, he said, is to stay warm but not too warm, because sweating is the prime enemy for the winter camper.

Peace and quiet? Try silence

The benefits of winter camping, Brown said, are more than worth the effort. If you like peace and quiet, what you'll find in the northern bush in the winter is more like silence.

"You do not get that anywhere else," he said. "You cannot experience that unless you do some winter camping."

If you are unconvinced, Brown said that you can always try it out first in your backyard where your warm bed is just metres away, or you can try car camping in one of the many provincial parks that welcome hardy souls in the dark months.

For the more adventurous, Brown suggested Saskatchewan's northern forests.

"They are thick, they are dense and they are foreboding."

They are also remote, so Brown emphasized that anyone who is taking that next step to backcountry travel must have the basics down first. They must field test their gear, and he said they must "make a plan, be safe and be smart."