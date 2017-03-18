Winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour are possible in Lloydminster, Sask. on Saturday.

Environment Canada issued a warning that strong winds that may cause damage are expected.

It said an intensifying low-pressure system would move across central Alberta Saturday night, causing strong northwesterly winds to develop in its wake.

The weather service warned that damage to buildings, roof shingles and windows may occur, and loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.

Drivers are also being warned to adjust their driving in high winds.

Lloydminster is on the border between Saskatchewan and Alberta, about 270 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.