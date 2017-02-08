Cold weather and wind chills has meant buses will not be running in many parts of the province.

Environment Canada has issued an extreme cold warning for much of southern Saskatchewan, from the U.S. border all the way to North Battleford.

Both the Regina public and Regina Catholic systems said early Wednesday that school buses are cancelled this morning, but schools will remain open.

That means parents will have to make their own arrangements to get their kids to school.

The Prairie Valley School Division has cancelled buses for its schools, including Balgonie, Bethune, Edenwold, Grand Coulee, Milestone, Pense, Pilot Butte, Regina, White City, Regina Beach and Lumsden.

Saskatoon school buses running

Saskatoon school buses, both the public and Catholic systems, were running on Wednesday.

Some buses in the francophone school system were also cancelled. That includes schools in Bellegarde, Gravelbourg and elementary and high schools in Regina.

In Regina, temperatures were recorded at -33C with a wind chill of -45 at 6 a.m. CST.