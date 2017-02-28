Star Trek fans will have the chance to meet Capt. James T. Kirk when legendary Canadian actor William Shatner visits Regina in May.

Fan Expo Regina announced on Tuesday it was bringing Shatner to the Queen City for the May 6-7 event.

The actor also beamed into Saskatchewan in 2015, when he appeared at the Saskatoon Comic and Entertainment Expo.

Tickets for the May event go on sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. CST.