A man who RCMP said may have had information on the death of a teaching assistant in Wilkie, Sask., has been arrested and charged with murder.

Late Wednesday, Mounties confirmed Wesley John Veit from the RM of Buffalo had been charged with one count of first-degree murder in Heidi Veit's death.

Police earlier said the two were known to each other.

On Tuesday, officers converged on the RM after reports of a suspicious, sudden death. Friends later confirmed Heidi Veit was the victim.

Police said Wesley Veit's court date and time had yet to be determined.