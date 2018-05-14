Skip to Main Content
Wildfire burning near Prince Albert, Sask.

Rally fire not under control, not threatening any communities

CBC News ·
A 1500-hectare fire is burning near the village of Holbein, Sask. (Ian Oostinde/Twitter)

Fire crews continue to battle a fire south of the village of Holbein.

The fire, which has grown to 1500 hectares, or 15 square kilometres, was first reported late Saturday afternoon.

While the Rally fire is not threatening the community, it is listed as not contained.

Two smaller uncontained fires have also been reported in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

Nineteen active wildfires are burning in the province right now. Eleven of those are contained.

Holbein is located 126 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

