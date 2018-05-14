Wildfire burning near Prince Albert, Sask.

Fire crews continue to battle a fire south of the village of Holbein.

The fire, which has grown to 1500 hectares, or 15 square kilometres, was first reported late Saturday afternoon.

While the Rally fire is not threatening the community, it is listed as not contained.

Two smaller uncontained fires have also been reported in Meadow Lake Provincial Park.

30km west of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrinceAlbert?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrinceAlbert</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/saskatchwan?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#saskatchwan</a> near <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Holbein?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Holbein</a> May 12 <a href="https://t.co/xjvlrk1KU0">pic.twitter.com/xjvlrk1KU0</a> —@IanOostindie

Nineteen active wildfires are burning in the province right now. Eleven of those are contained.

Holbein is located 126 kilometres north of Saskatoon.