Simon Grant's wife says she is relieved that three people suspected of killing her husband are now behind bars.

One man and two youths, aged 17 and 14, were arrested Friday and have been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of the popular La Ronge, Sask., restaurant owner.

RCMP allege the deadly assault took place at the Grant's Louisiana's Bar-B-Que restaurant during an armed robbery.

Cora Laich, Grant's wife, said she carried a part of her husband with her into the courtroom Monday for the accused's first court appearance and that gave her strength.

"When I went in there, it was his extremely strong character and his extreme love for myself and my daughter that made it what could be called a bit easier," Laich said in an interview from La Ronge.

Austin Bird, 18, is also facing four other charges. The two youths cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Simon Grant died after an armed robbery at his restaurant in La Ronge on April 15, 2017. (Facebook)

Grant was a popular figure in the small northern community. Even though he and Laich only moved to La Ronge less than a decade ago, they made it home.

He used to call it the most beautiful place on earth, she said.

Simon Grant with a special order of the Ultimate Challenge Burger. (Ryan Pilon/CBC)

During the court appearance, Laich said she was often reminded of a saying Grant would repeat frequently.

"Simon used to have this saying that was: choices make you. Before I went to the court today, that spoke volumes to me because that was one thing he believed in life, that choices make you," she said.

Laich said the outpouring of support from the community of La Ronge has been overwhelming.

The three accused are due back in court later this month.