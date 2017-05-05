The Prince Albert Parkland Health Region is warning people about a whooping cough outbreak.

The outbreak is located in the health region's northwest section, and doctors are advising everyone in the health region to check on their vaccination status.

"Our immediate focus is to bring children and adults up-to-date with the pertussis vaccine," said Medical Health Officer Dr. Khami Chokani in a news release. "It is also important for parents and other caregivers to check their immunization status. In order to help contain the virus, it is important for everyone who can to be immunized."

Health Canada is working with First Nations communities in the area to promote the voluntary childhood vaccination program. It's also working with pregnant women to make sure they're immunized as well.

Anyone who isn't sure whether they're up to date with their immunizations is asked to call their local public health office.

The health region said the serious lung infection is hardest on young children who haven't been immunized, although anyone can contract the disease. People can also catch the infection multiple times, and those affected don't develop permanent immunity.

People who are immunized may still catch the disease, but the health region said symptoms will likely be milder.

A whooping cough outbreak was reported in Saskatoon and Yorkton in 2015.