For more than a year after Aug. 9, 2016 — the day Colten Boushie died — little was known about what led to the 22-year-old Cree man's shooting on the farmyard of Gerald Stanley.

Stanley, 56, is charged with second-degree murder in Boushie's death. He pleaded not guilty. His trial began a week ago in the Court of Queen's Bench in Battleford, Sask.

A jury is expected to begin its deliberations on Stanley's fate on Thursday.

While some details about Boushie's last day remain unknown or are contested, the witness testimonies and evidence photos give some idea of what led to Boushie being fatally shot inside an SUV on the farm.

Down the driveway

On that August day, Gerald Stanley and his son Sheldon Stanley, 28, were putting up a fence on the cattle farm the family had lived on for around 30 years near Biggar, Sask.

That evening, both men heard an SUV loudly coming down the long gravel driveway leading to the farmhouse, garage and shop.

For Colten Boushie and his fellow passengers in the SUV, the day began north of Biggar in the Red Pheasant First Nation. (CBC)

Inside the SUV were Boushie, his girlfriend Kiora Wuttunee and three other passengers: Eric Meechance, 23, Cassidy Cross-Whitstone, 18, and Belinda Jackson, 24. The latter three all testified in court that their day had begun on Red Pheasant First Nation north of Biggar and involved some drinking.

The driveway leading to the Stanley farm. (RCMP)

Cross-Whitstone said he went there in search of help with the SUV, which had lost a tire.

Cross-Whitstone didn't know it, but Gerald was also a part-time mechanic, fixing up the vehicles of people who live in the area and even people coming off the road.

Gerald and Sheldon both saw someone from the SUV go into a gold Ford truck parked in the yard by a customer.

This aerial map of the Stanley farm created by the RCMP shows the path of the SUV going into the farm in red and its path while attempting to leave in blue. The gold truck is in the centre of the map. (RCMP)

"We didn't really think anything of it," recalled Sheldon.

Both Stanleys saw the SUV make its way toward the shop and someone get out and climb aboard an ATV.

Meechance admits to getting on this ATV on the Stanley farm. Sheldon Stanley said he began moving toward the group in the SUV when he heard the ATV start up. (RCMP)

Meechance said he tried to start the ATV but denied trying to steal it when cross-examined by Gerald's defence attorney, Scott Spencer.

Boushie remained in the back of the SUV along with Wuttunee and Jackson, according to Whitstone.

"As soon as we heard the quad start, I started running," said Sheldon.

Gerald said he kicked the tail light and thought the SUV was headed for Sheldon, while Sheldon smashed the front windshield with a hammer.

The windshield crack can be seen in this photo. (RCMP)

Meechance said the cracked windshield made it hard for Cross-Whitstone to drive.

"There was a parked vehicle we hit," said Meechance.

The position of Leesa Stanley's blue Ford Escape relative to the grey Ford Escape that Boushie and the others arrived in. Here the grey SUV is seen in its final position close to the farmhouse. (RCMP)

"Once I saw the collision, I took off running for the house," said Sheldon. He went off searching for his truck keys, he said.

Contradictions

Jackson told a different story. She said she heard Gerald tell his son to "go get a gun." She said Gerald retrieved a gun from the shop and she saw him shoot Boushie twice in the head. (An autopsy only found one bullet entry hole.)

Sheldon said he heard but did not see a gunshot as he walked up the deck leading to his house, then another as he entered the home.

When he came out of the house, Sheldon said he turned to his truck, which is when he heard but did not see a third gunshot. He said he then saw his father by the SUV's driver's window, with a semi-automatic pistol in one hand.

The Russian-made Tokarev semi-automatic pistol that Gerald Stanley says he was using that day. (RCMP)

"It just went off. I just wanted to scare them," Sheldon remembers his father saying.

Bullets flying past

Before that last shot, according to Jackson, Meechance and Cross-Whitstone had fled the car while Boushie was in the front passenger's seat.

Both Meechance and Cross-Whitstone said they fled down the farm's driveway, and both said they heard bullets whizzing in their direction.

Meechance said he did not witness the third shot going off. He said he ran so fast he lost his shoes, which were later recovered from the scene by the RCMP.

The RCMP says this .22-calibre rifle barrel was found near Boushie's body outside the SUV. (RCMP)

Sheldon said about a few minutes after the third shot, Wuttunee and Jackson opened the driver's side door and Boushie tumbled out, a .22-calibre rifle barrel laying between his legs.

Gerald Stanley's account

Gerald said he did not point a gun at anyone that day.

He said that after the SUV ended up parked near the farmhouse, he went to his shop and grabbed his Tokarev gun, normally used to scare off wild animals. He loaded the pistol with what he thought were two rounds.

He said he fired two warning shots in the air and popped the clip out of the gun. He then saw the lawnmower his wife, Leesa Stanley, had been riding and felt "pure terror."

"I thought the [SUV] had run over my wife," he said.

He said he ran as fast as he could to the SUV and, after hearing the engine rev, went to the driver's window.

Gerald Stanley said he was reaching into the SUV to turn the ignition off when his Tokarev pistol accidentally fired. (RCMP)

He saw what he thought was a piece of metal sticking out the window. Gerald said he reached for the keys with one hand and the handgun in the other. He said his finger was not on the trigger

The Tokarev then went off.

"I couldn't believe what just happened," said Gerald. "Everything seems to just go silent."

Aftermath

The Stanleys called police and waited inside for them to arrive.

Over course of the next two days, the RCMP photographed the crime scene. The .22-calibre rifle barrel, which belonged to Cross-Whitstone, was found near Boushie's body. It was bent out of shape and contained five bullets in the magazine and one in the chamber.

The RCMP found the Tokarev pistol inside this gun case in a closet in the Stanley farmhouse. (RCMP)

Police also found several firearms on the Stanley property. The Tokarev was found in a gun case inside a closet in the farmhouse. Boushie's DNA was later found it.

Gerald was taken to the Biggar RCMP station, where he was photographed in a T-shirt and dirt-strewn jeans. A day later, he was charged with Boushie's murder.

Gerald Stanley was photographed by the RCMP at the Biggar detachment in the early morning hours of Aug. 10, 2016.

