It's no secret that Saskatchewan is in a battle to try to lower HIV rates that are higher than the national average.

For Indigenous communities, the situation is dire.

That's why First Nations have come together this week in Saskatoon to share success stories in hopes that those same strategies could be applied in other communities.

'It's a lot of digging deep.' - Dianne Lafond

One of those examples can be found on the Ahtahkakoop First Nation.

"We've come a very long way with HIV," said Dianne Lafond, director of health on the First Nation, which is located west of Prince Albert, Sask.

"We haven't had any new HIV cases; we are now ready to share our success with our other First Nations' communities."

The key to that success may sound cliché, but it is working.

Lafond said the HIV strategy on Ahtahkakoop involves the entire community, from the top down.

"It's a lot of digging deep," she said.

90-90-90 is the goal

Indigenous communities in this province are trying to reach the United Nations 90-90-90 target within the next three years: By 2020, 90 per cent of people at risk would be tested, 90 per cent of those infected would be treated and 90 per cent of those who are infected would be stable.

Lafond said they've reached that goal and then some.

"I'm so very proud of this community."

It's an inspiring story for the Saskatoon Tribal Council.

It, too, is finding success in the battle against HIV and AIDS, but Ceal Tournier, the general manager of health and family services for the tribal council, said challenges remain.

"A lot of people that are at risk do eventually get into a regime where they are tested at regular points … but it's still battling the stigma: there is still a of stigma with HIV out there."

If there is one thing both women would like other Indigenous communities to come away with from this two-day conference is that it takes hard work, diligence and co-operation to lower HIV infection rates.