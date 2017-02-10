For the first time in Saskatchewan, a newly elected First Nation band council has voluntarily undertaken drug and alcohol tests, in a bid to tackle social issues in the community head-on.

The chief and councillors at the Waterhen Lake First Nation, who were elected in December, wanted to take a proactive stance on issues such as substance abuse and addiction, and set a good example for their members, said Dustin Ross Fiddler, one of the new members of council.

"We wanted to take that initiative, you know, with this brand new leadership to show that we're all of a healthy mind," Fiddler told CBC Radio's Afternoon Edition on Friday.

"We don't do drugs; we don't drink; and we wanted to set that standard for our membership … not only for our employees, but to set an example for our youth as well, that they have some role models to look up to, I guess, within that office."

All members passed the tests.

Elsewhere in Saskatchewan, drug testing will be mandatory for candidates vying for council seats at the Beardy's and Okemasis First Nation in March.

Alcohol abuse an issue

Fiddler said addiction services are available at the Waterhen Lake First Nation's health clinic, and a counsellor is based at the local school to work with students. Alcoholics Anonymous meetings are also offered in the community.

However, alcohol abuse continues to be an issue, said Fiddler, who added that the First Nation could use more funding for addiction services.

"I think something that would be really helpful within our community would be a health and wellness centre specifically for addictions, like an addictions treatment centre," he said.

"There are [an] abnormally high number of people that do suffer with an addiction, and it gets ridiculously high if you include smoking in there."

The Waterhen Lake First Nation, located just north of Meadow Lake, has a total membership of more than 2,000 people and an on-reserve population of 1,150.