Part of a Saskatoon neighbourhood looked like a lake Monday afternoon after a major water main break sent water gushing into the area near Central Avenue and Garvie Road.

According to the city, the flooding started at about 1 p.m. CST in Silverspring when a contractor punctured a primary water main. The leak has since been stopped.

The city said it had not received any reports about homes being flooded but a residential fence had been broken.

Saskatoon Seaside is now open #yxe #saskatoon pic.twitter.com/BDWqkurGcS — @Jason_Archibald

Central Avenue is closed at Garvie Road and drivers are being encouraged to reroute their commute to Konihowski Road. The city hopes Central Avenue will be reopened early Monday evening. There is currently no access to Garvie Road, which the city said would remain closed because there is damage to the roadway.

Jason Archibald heard about the water main break from his sister, who lives in the area with his parents. When he went to look, Archibald said he saw water fill the whole intersection in minutes.

"It was just gushing water out," said Archibald.

"There was a tremendous amount of water that was pouring out of that thing.

"It was pouring there for a good hour or so at least, just gushing like that, so it was absolutely amazing how much water was pouring out."

The city said there is no risk to drinking water quality.

Its initial investigations suggested the broken line connects to a primary water main that crosses the river.

According to the city's computer modelling, north and northwest sections of the city on the west side of the river were most likely to have experienced "relatively minor" drops in water pressure.