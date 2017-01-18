People outside of major centres, especially around Saskatoon, could be seeing a sizable jump in their water bills.

SaskWater has announced 48,000 of its customers will be seeing a water rate increase over the next few years.

More than three-quarters of those rural users draw their water from the City of Saskatoon. That includes people who live in Warman, Martensville, Allan and the Rural Municipality of Corman Park.

In that area, people can expect a 9.5-per-cent rate increase this year and a rate increase of 9.25 per cent in 2018.

Last year, Saskatoon city council voted to increase city water bills by the same amount, in order to improve the city's water infrastructure.

Meanwhile, villages who use water from the Buffalo Pound reservoir (Bethune and Marquis) will receive a seven-per-cent increase in 2017 and 2018.

SaskWater services municipalities that then distribute the water to their residents. While bills are up to the individual communities, SaskWater estimates the average cost increase will be $7.32 per month this year and $7.53 in 2018.

A letter will be sent to each customer affected by the price increase.