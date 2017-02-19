It may be the middle of winter, but sail boats will be out on Wascana Lake Monday as part of the Waskimo Winter Festival.

"They call this sport the Formula One on ice," said Henry Schubach, who will be ice sailing at the event.

Schubach said the speed of ice sailing is what got him hooked onto the sport. He explained that there is very little resistance between the boat's steel runners and the ice.

If the wind is right, Schubach said the only thing slowing a sailor down is their inhibition.

"You just set the sail and you can go for miles and miles."

Henry Schubach is part of a group that regularly goes ice sailing at Last Mountain Lake, north of Regina (Submitted by Henry Schubach)

Schubach is part of a group which regularly goes ice sailing at Last Mountain Lake, north of Regina. He said when conditions were ideal last winter, they measured their speed with a GPS and reached 90 kilometres per hour.

The ice sailing at the festival Monday will likely be a lot slower.

As for the warmer weather, Schubach said it may make the top of the ice wet and slushy, but he's confident it's solid underneath.