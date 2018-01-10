A Waskesiu, Sask., man has been charged after police found financial irregularities at the local chamber of commerce.

George Wilson was charged Jan. 4 with fraud and theft over $5,000, as well as possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP laid the charges after investigating financial irregularities that happened from 2008 to 2015.

Wilson's LinkedIn profile and the Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce website list him as manager of the Waskesiu chamber.

Wilson will make his next court appearance on Feb. 15.