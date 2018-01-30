Maybe a January day with cold gusty winds in Saskatoon is not the best time to try and pitch the idea that we should be getting outside and celebrating winter.

'Don't pooh-pooh it — just give it a chance, because you never know how things will evolve.' - Architect Peter Hargraves

But then again, maybe it's a perfect time.

"We survive and thrive in the bitter cold," said Winnipeg architect Peter Hargraves in an interview with CBC Radio's Saskatoon Morning.

Hargraves is the mastermind behind Winnipeg's Warming Huts: An Art and Architecture Project on Ice, an idea that has now been exported to Saskatoon, a city currently in the process of throwing off the shackles of winter, and learning how to survive and thrive in a sub-zero landscape, declaring itself #WinterCityYXE (admittedly still a pilot project).

Rope Pavilion is one of the two warming huts on loan to Saskatoon. (CBC)

Let the sun shine in

Two of the 'Peg's funky huts are here in Saskatoon on display for now near the farmers market for the Nutrien Wintershines Festival, and they'll later be moved to the riverbank at Spadina Crescent and Oxford Street and at Spadina and Avenue D.

Hargraves' idea was born of necessity. A few years back, he had returned from winter-embracing Quebec only to find an amazing outdoor rink out on the river at The Forks, a popular tourist and meeting spot in Winnipeg.

The warm glow of outdoor family fun quickly faded, he said.

"I suffered through tying up three sets of skates, my fingers were freezing and I thought, 'Come on, we've got to have a better system than this.'"

The better system, from Hargraves' perspective, was to invite architects from around the word to offer their artistic vision for warming huts. While they appear to be anything but traditional, they are functional.

"You do feel the protection from the sun and you do feel protection from the wind," he said.

No idea is a bad idea

The City of Saskatoon is inviting people to offer feedback on idea of warming huts by emailing wintercityyxe@saskatoon.ca, and Hargraves has some advice for a city trying to find its love of the deep winter cold.

"You've got to create space for people's ideas to flourish," he said.

"Don't pooh-pooh it — just give it a chance, because you never know how things will evolve."